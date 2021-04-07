Tim Simpson tracking storms as potentially severe weather moves our way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service in Memphis has placed the Mid-South under an Enhanced to Slight Risk for severe weather on Wednesday.

Tim Simpson says the area can expect brief heavy rainfall and strong winds, hail and possible tornadic activity. However, he said, the system should move through relatively quickly.

The strongest part of the storm should pass through Memphis around 6 to 8 p.m. One to two inches of rain are possible.

Parts of the Mid-South now in the "Enhance Risk" category. Todd will have your complete forecast on today's severe weather threat, this morning on Daybreak @Toddon3_WREG pic.twitter.com/JOV8hJKE4r — WREG News Channel 3 (@3onyourside) April 7, 2021

WREG’s Todd Demers said showers could begin as early as noon with the severe weather band arriving between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. The system will move out late Wednesday evening.

