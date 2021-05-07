Will Mother’s Day weather be a washout?

This Mother’s Day, we want you to have fun, no matter the weather, but please be aware that the News Channel 3 viewing area is in the “Slight Risk” category for severe weather Sunday afternoon.

Weather models are somewhat favorable to support some strong to severe storms, so we will be keeping an eye on this over the next couple of days.

Our advice is to consider alternative indoor plans or perhaps celebrate outdoor activities on Saturday (20-30% rain chances) as Sunday looks to be stormy and quite wet.

An approaching cold front will have to monitors for potential storm development, including locally heavy rain, strong winds, and large hail being the most probable impact. We also cannot rule out the chance of dangerous straight line winds.

The Weather Experts will continue to provide updates and will be tracking the storm system through the weekend, and the News Channel 3 Weather App can keep our community alert to any severe storm watches and warnings.