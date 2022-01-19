MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While parts of Middle Tennessee may experience snowfall this week, West Tennesseans can expect a cold and windy forecast ahead.



UPDATE: The City of Memphis announced they are opening a warming shelter at 7 PM in anticipation of the cold weather conditions. The Warming Center is located at the Marion Hale Community Center on 4791 Willow Road in Memphis, TN 38117.



WREG’s Weather Experts are here and watching the skies for viewers like you. While snow is unlikely this time, the Memphis area will experience bitter cold temperatures. Wind chill will bring some areas down to the single digits.

Wednesday, we will see rain, an isolated thunderstorm, and the slight possibility of a wintry mix in the evening, but the bigger weather headline remains the cold temperatures.

If last Sunday’s wintry blast left you wanting more arctic air – your wish will be granted as soon as this evening.



The News Channel 3 Weather Experts are actively tracking the next storm system on the move out of Canada that will reach the MidSouth this evening and introduce the longest stretch of cold air so far this winter.

Even though temperatures reached 60 degrees in Memphis on Tuesday, some 11 degrees above normal for mid January, we are looking at Thursday morning daybreak readings in the low twenties with wind chill temperatures in the teens.

The Weather Experts say to expect temperatures to drop to near 20° by early morning Thursday. Wind chills could make temperatures feel like 10°. Highs for the next few days will stay near 30° and overnight lows near 20°.



You can thank an Alberta clipper system cruising southward from Canada for the anticipated brutal cold punch of frigid air. The shot of arctic air that will travel with this storm will be a branch of the polar vortex and this is why we are expecting temperatures to tumble well below normal across much of the MidSouth.

Brutally cold air settles into the News Channel 3 viewing area on Thursday.



Temperatures will only reach the 30s for highs and it is quite likely some will could stay below freezing.



On Thursday night temperatures drop into the teens.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it looks as though the colder winter pattern will linger, but, after all, it IS January!