MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are still holding onto morning clouds associated with a tricky upper air disturbance just north of the News Channel 3’s viewing area.

Our forecast remains on track for morning clouds becoming partly cloudy during the day. Trick-or-Treaters should have pleasant conditions for this evening.

Today, there’s a chance of sprinkles after lunch. Clouds remain then gradually becoming partly sunny, with a high near 68. West southwest wind around 5 mph.

Halloween night: mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees and calm winds. Temperatures will be near 63 degrees in the evening.

According to NASA, if visible, the moon tonight will be in the First Quarter phase.