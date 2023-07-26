MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyler Eliasen, WREG News Channel 3’s new chief meteorologist, will make his on-air debut in Memphis on Wednesday at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

But he’s no stranger to TV, or to severe weather — he’s been a meteorologist at stations in Tampa, Florida since 2015.

After working in Florida for more than a decade, Tyler, his wife Julie, and their two kids couldn’t be happier to call the Mid-South “home.”

Tyler is a Chicago native and earned his degree in meteorology at Valparaiso University. In 2015, he was awarded the CBM (Certified Broadcast Meteorologist) designation by the American Meteorological Society, which is the highest certification that can be attained.

Over the years, Tyler has covered numerous tropical and severe weather events, helping to guide Floridians through two of the biggest hurricanes in recent memory — Irma and Ian. Rain or shine, he says he truly loves what he does, and is grateful for the opportunity to serve our viewers and their families no matter what weather comes our way.

When Tyler’s not forecasting, he loves to be outside. Whether it’s a quick round of golf, playing with his kids in the backyard, or firing up the grill, he’s outdoors any chance he gets. If you see him out and about, be sure to say hi.

He’ll be taking the reins from current chief meteorologist Tim Simpson, who is retiring at the end of this week after 29 years.

Tune in and get to know Tyler today.