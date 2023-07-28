When Tim announced he was leaving Memphis for the mountains, it caught most of his coworkers, including me by surprise. His expertise has been invaluable to our WREG Team.

Tim Simpson has been a fixture at WREG since August 1994. He’s led the WREG weather team for 29 years, delivering forecasts and keeping us informed when severe weather threatened the Mid-South. His dedication was always shining through.

“The way he’s always here if there is severe weather, he is here either helping out or leading the charge and making sure in this wall-to-wall coverage the folks at home stay safe,” Weather Expert Todd Demers said.

“Tim is always professional. Tim is always fun. He’s always informative,” WREG Production Manager Michael Gates said.

Tim is a Mid-South meteorologist dedicated to his craft, delivering with a comforting voice even during severe weather.

“Tim is calm and caring in person even when the weather is bad, and the way you see him on air is the way he really is in person so I really appreciate someone being that genuine,” WREG News Director Bruce Moore said.

“It’s just not going to be the same,” said WREG Sports Director Mike Ceide. “When it rains in Memphis you tune in to Tim Simpson. You’re not gonna be able to do that anymore.”

Tim’s dedication to his work and faith are evident.

“We’re all called to be saints for a special purpose on this earth, to let our light shine, and I believe in my heart of hearts that’s what Tim has for us, and that’s what he shows on a daily basis,” Weather Expert Wendy Nations said.

“He’s been one of the greatest people you’ll ever meet,” said WREG Executive Producer Eric Lipford. “He’s true, what you see on TV is who he is. He’s just a good person all the way through. He’s been a great person to work with.”

Photographers Josh Strawn and Matt Brewer work with Tim on his Pass It On segments.

“We’re going to miss Tim. The conversations we have in the car,” Josh said. “He’s a great weather expert. He’s an even better person. He’s going to leave big shoes to fill.”

“He’s absolutely right. Tim is one of a kind. We’re going to miss him,” Matt said.

Tim Simpson is a man of many talents. He enjoys soaring the skies as a pilot and using his voice to inform and sometimes, entertain. And his newest passion is pottery.

“To know that he actually did it so well. To know that he and Leah came together and to make something, April for you and me,” WREG Anchor Alex Coleman said.

“Yeah, he made coffee mugs for both of us and a lot of people at the station and he did it at home on his own time, and that’s just how Tim is. He’s talented,” WREG Anchor April Thompson said.

Saying farewell to Tim isn’t easy, but he’s leaving WREG to do something he loves even more than TV. The move to South Carolina will allow this husband of 35 years and father of five to spend more time with his family.

“Family is what he wants to do. He always talks about his family, tells me about his children, his wife, their children, and their spouses getting engaged and things like that,” Weather Expert Jim Jaggers said. “He does a video on everything. He’s a real TV dad.”

“I’ve never run across someone who handles the job in the family so well, and that’s Tim,” WREG Anchor Greg Hurst said. “Tim is not only a fantastic meteorologist, which he certainly is, but he’s also an incredible family man and a great Christian man, and he’s turned into an incredible friend as well.”