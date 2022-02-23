Check this page at 3 p.m. Wednesday for a LIVE update from WREG’s Weather Expert Jim Jaggers. You can watch it in the player above.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at noon Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday as ice, sleet and freezing rain moves over areas north and west of Memphis.

Memphis, and much of Mississippi and West Tennessee, will likely only see rain. But north of Interstate 40 and west of the Mississippi River, it’s a different story.

Up to a quarter-inch of ice may accumulate in northeast Arkansas and the bootheel of Missouri, the National Weather Service says.

Counties in those areas are under the Winter Storm Warning. Crittenden, Tipton and Dyer counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Keep up with weather alerts such as Warnings and Watches here.

Some school districts in Arkansas began announcing closures Wednesday. Keep up with school closings here.

HAPPENING NOW: School is letting out early in Trumann, Arkansas in anticipation of winter weather. Freezing rain is falling now and it’s COLD @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/VbJAx9Hp8g — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) February 23, 2022