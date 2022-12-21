MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bitter, dangerous cold is about to hit the Mid-South, dropping temperatures by more than 40 degrees a matter of hours Thursday night and Friday.

Thursday will begin with temperatures in the 40s with some light rain showers. But by the afternoon, bitter cold starts moving from the west to the east, and the rain will change to freezing rain and snow by about 5 p.m.

By 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the precipitation will have moved through, but that’s when the real cold begins. Everyone in the News Channel 3 area will see temperatures in the teens and single digits.

Just before midnight, temperatures will bottom out at about 3 degrees in Memphis and may hit 0 degrees to the north in Blytheville.

With winds howling in from the northwest at 20 to 40 mph, the wind chill could make it feel like 10 to 20 degrees below zero by Friday morning.

Christmas Eve on Friday will begin with a temperature more than 40 degrees lower than just a few hours before. On Saturday — Christmas Day — the high will be 28.

Most of the area will not climb back above freezing until early next week.

There will be a Wind Chill Warning until noon on Friday for much of our area including Shelby County, and a Wind Chill Advisory for some of the counties in the southern portion of the viewing area.

You’ll want to protect your pipes from freezing by wrapping them and leaving them dripping. Bring pets inside if you can and check on neighbors.

Powerful winds may blow down utility lines, leading to widepread power outages. In Shelby County, MLGW says it’s preparing for the challenge it expects from the weather.

Wednesday is the first official day of winter.