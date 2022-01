MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The rain turned to snow overnight for most of the area, putting a white coating on cars, lawns and creating slushy conditions on roads Sunday morning.

Photo: Melissa Moon, WREG

Photo: Melissa Moon, WREG

Photo: Melissa Moon, WREG

Photo: Melissa Moon, WREG

Fisherville, TN

Fisherville, TN

Video snapshot: Caleb Hilliard, WREG

Video snapshot: Mike Suriani, WREG

Church and Getwell

I-55 AND 69 Interchange

Roadways wet & slushy this am. Roads likely to ice over later today. Stay home if you can #memphiswx pic.twitter.com/oaGKogLdvb — melissa moon (@MMoon_WREG3) January 16, 2022

Any snowfall is expected to wrap up by noon, and temperatures this afternoon are expected in the mid 30s.

Snow is slowly ending in the Memphis metro, but we have a couple more hours of wintry mix across north MS and parts of west TN. Be careful – there's still some snow and slush on the streets.

Temps warm above freezing but north winds will add to the chill. #safetyfirst #WREG pic.twitter.com/V8xH0pSvAA — Wendy Nations WREG (@wendynationswx) January 16, 2022

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through the afternoon for most of the News Channel 3 viewing area.