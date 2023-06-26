MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The National Weather Service says winds between 80 mph and 90 mph passed through parts of northern Shelby County during Sunday’s storm.

Millington, Bartlett, and Lakeland were some of the hardest hit areas, with damage to homes, downed power lines, and uprooted and damaged trees. An office building along Highway 51 in Millington also lost its roof due to the high winds, the National Weather Service said.

The storm resulted in over 100,000 power outages in Shelby County, and a precautionary boil water advisory is in effect in northern portions of the county until further notice.