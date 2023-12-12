MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South’s chance of snow on or near Christmas this year is pretty low.

How low? As the National Weather Service in Memphis put it Tuesday, if you want to see a White Christmas this year, you might want to head to Canada.

The NWS published its temperature and precipitation outlooks through Dec. 25.

Those graphics show temperatures in our area forecast at about 50-60% above normal. The chance of precipitation is about 33-40% below normal.

Not that we were expecting much. Memphis averages only around 3 inches of snow a year, with an average winter temperature in the 40s.

This week, the WREG forecast calls for high temperatures around 60 with mostly sunny skies.

But conditions can change rapidly, and snow can sometimes fall around this time of year. Just one year ago, on December 21, the area had a dusting of snow cover as it suffered temperatures in the 20s with windchills below zero.

So there’s something to be thankful for.