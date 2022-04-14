According to weather folklore, if it rains on Easter Sunday, the next seven Sundays will also have rain. But, is this myth or does the saying actually hold water?

The last Easter with rain in the News Channel 3 viewing area was Sunday, April 12, 2020, when we saw showers and thunderstorms and 2.60 inches of rain. Only two of the following seven Sundays had measurable rain, the rest were dry with sun and clouds.

This Sunday our forecast is calling for mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of scattered showers and isolated storms. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

So, the answer is: No.

Just because it rains on Easter Sunday doesn’t mean there will be seven more rainy Sundays. The number of days with heavier precipitation does increase during the spring, however.