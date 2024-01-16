MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As predicted, most of Memphis and the Mid-South received between 3 and 6 inches of snowfall Sunday and Monday.

But it could’ve been more or less depending on where you live. A map released by the National Weather Service showed the total amounts across the region.

Most of southwest Tennessee and northwest Mississippi — including Memphis — received between 4.5 and 5 inches. The areas around Interstate 40, from Marion through Memphis, saw a bit more.

Eastern Fayette County and much of Hardeman County got hit harder, with 6 to 8 inches. And part of Hardeman and McNairy counties got upwards of 8 inches.

Those totals track nicely with forecasts put out by News Channel 3 weather forecasters before the storm hit. See below: