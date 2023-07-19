MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Power restoration will take “a couple of days, at least” based on past history, MLGW’s chief said Wednesday, a day after storms knocked out power to some 100,000 cutomers.

President and CEO Doug McGowen said lightning struck substations Tuesday, knocking them offline temporarily, and straight-line winds knocked over utility poles. MLGW is working with the city to open cooling centers, and crews were working as hard as they could to get the power turned back on.

MLGW’s chief updated the utility’s board on improvements to the local electrical grid Wednesday, as more than 85,000 customers remained without power following storms Tuesday night.

Which areas have the longest MLGW power outages? By the numbers

The Orange Mound, Castalia Heights, Whitehaven, and Westwood neighborhoods suffer the longest-lasting power outages on average in Shelby County, Memphis Light, Gas & Water says.

Between 2014 and 2018, service interruptions in those neighborhoods averaged between 6 and 12 hours, according to MLGW data. That’s between three times and six times longer than outages for customers in Cordova, Collierville, Southwind, and Arlington.

Graphic provided by MLGW

McGowen said MLGW spent nearly $3 million on substation improvements in Orange Mound and replaced nearly 400 poles in that neighborhood. More than 100 transformers have also been replaced.

Additional crews are now helping with tree trimming — McGowen said some utility lines are being cleared for the first time since 2017. Vegetation is the primary cause of MLGW power outages.

Tuesday’s outages follow an extensive outage that knocked out electrical service to more than 120,000 MLGW customers just three weeks ago.

Are MLGW electrical outages lasting longer now than in the past? Data provided by MLGW on Wednesday indicates they are.

The graphic above shows the System Average Interruption Duration Index going back to the 1980s. Outages lasted between 2 and 4 hours on average until around 2015 when they jumped up to an average of more than 6 hours.

In 2023, the duration has increased each month. The graphic below excludes “major outage events.”

And if it seems like there are more power outages lately than in the past, data provided by MLGW seems to back that up.

The list above shows some of the largest outage events in recent MLGW history, going back to the ice storms in 1993 and 1994.

Four of those events happened this year — and the list doesn’t even include the current outage, which peaked at more than 100,000 customers, or the late June outage, which McGowen has previously said was the sixth-worst event in MLGW history.

Hurricane Elvis in 2003 and the Ice Storm of ’94 are the two largest outage events.

