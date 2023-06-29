MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With temperatures expected to top 100 Thursday and Friday, it’s going to be important to stay out of the heat as much as you can. The area is under an Excessive Heat Warning Thursday and Friday.

Here are places you can cool off in Memphis:

Cooling center at the Greenlaw Community Center, 190 Mill Ave. in Uptown/Greenlaw, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Need help? Call 211.

Cooling center at the Hospitality Hub, 590 Washington St. in Downtown, beginning at 10 a.m. People who need a ride to the center on MATA can call 901-297-1680 to schedule pickup.

Bartlett Library, 5884 Stage Road

Frayser Raleigh Senior Center, 3985 Egypt Central Road

For the Kingdom, 4100 Raleigh Millington Road, open from 1-5 p.m.

Meals will be distributed today, June 28th, beginning at 1 p.m. at Raleigh Library Roundabout, 3452 Austin Peay Highway and Frayser-Raleigh Senior Center, 3985 Egypt Central Road

Cooling centers with water distribution will be open from June 28th – June 30th from 1 pm to 5 pm at the following locations: Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 7289 Highway 64 and For the Kingdom, 4100 Raleigh Millington

Emergency and Homeles s Services

Hospitality Hub – 590 Washington Ave

Room in the Inn – Families and women

Community Alliance for the Homeless (open only during the day) Drop-in Centers – CAFTH Memphis

MIFA

MIFA is operating all of its regular programming, including Meals on Wheels, Emergency Services, the Homeless Hotline, and Emergency Shelter Placement.

Contact 211 to get connected to additional services.