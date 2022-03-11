MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cold rain that will fall Friday afternoon will start changing over to snow in the late afternoon, and an inch or more of snow is expected overnight into Saturday morning.

Around 6 p.m., temperatures will be around the freezing mark and we should be seeing snow in the Memphis area, Wendy Nations said. In northeast Mississippi, there could be “blizzard-like conditions” in northeast Mississippi by 8:30.

Tim Simpson said 1 to 3 inches of accumulation is possible across much of the area, with up to 4 inches in parts of northeast Mississippi.

What falls will stick to the ground and travel will be hazardous, Wendy said.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area until 6 a.m. Saturday. A small portion of northeast Mississippi and north Alabama will be under a Winter Storm Warning with slightly higher accumulation amounts expected. That warning may be expanded into parts of the News Channel 3 viewing area later this evening.

Bitter cold is expected, with a low Friday night of 22 degrees, wind chills as low as 5 degrees.

Snow has already fallen in northwest Arkansas.

Sunny, warmer weather is ahead. Mid 30s Saturday, but mid 50s Sunday and low 60s by Monday.