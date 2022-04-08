MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The entire Mid-South is under a Frost Advisory from 3 a.m. until 8 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service said Friday afternoon.

The area includes all counties in west Tennessee, east Arkansas, north Mississippi and the Missouri bootheel.

Low temperatures could reach 33, NWS said, leading to frost that could kill sensitive outdoor plants.

Parts of Arkansas just to the west of the News Channel 3 viewing area are under a more severe Freeze Watch. Those conditions are not expected to reach us.