MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s weather whiplash in the truest sense for the Mid-South in the coming days, with warm weather Thursday and Friday dropping well below freezing by the weekend.

First off, you’ll want to make some plans to get outside at some point Thursday afternoon. We’ll be near 60 — we won’t be anywhere near that warm again for a long time.

This warmup is setting the stage for our next storm system to arrive Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing with it more wind and rain. Be prepared for a mess of a morning commute on Friday.

While there may be a strong storm or two mixed in, the severe weather threat looks pretty low at this point. This storm system will be ushering in the first round of cold air. We’ll start the day Friday in the 50s, but drop below the freezing mark by early Friday evening.

While the weekend weather will be quiet, it will be cold. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 30s, with lows in the teens and twenties.

It’ll be even colder early next week with highs in the 20s, and lows in the single digits at times. We currently have a forecast low of 7 in Memphis Monday night. Cold air like this presents issues by itself.

But adding to those issues is the potential for snowfall on Monday.

Forecast confidence in dangerously cold air is high, and forecast confidence in accumulating snow is increasing.

It is still too early to nail down expected snow totals for any one location, but models are beginning to come into better agreement. We should have a really good idea of how much you can expect where you live by the end of this week.

Regardless of however much snow you get, it is likely to cause travel issues for multiple days as temperatures won’t climb back above freezing until Wednesday afternoon.