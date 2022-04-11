MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’ll see increased chances for severe weather over the next three days, with high winds and heavy rains being the biggest concerns.

High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, but wind gusts are expected to hit 20 mph.

The National Weather Service in Memphis said there could be hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and even a few tornadoes Monday, especially during the night on and north of I-40.

The greatest risk for severe weather will be Wednesday, but the threat will continue for several days.