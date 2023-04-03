MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Clean-up efforts in Covington continue as the community reels from storms that devastated the area, and volunteer coordinators say they are looking for all the help they can get.

Pat Brotherton and her husband are happy to be alive after their home of more than 30 years was destroyed by a tornado.

“We’re alive, that’s the main thing,” Brotherton said.

According to local officials, six people in the city of Covington were hospitalized, and one person, outside city limits, was killed.

Brotherton said she, her husband, and their 14-year-old granddaughter took shelter in a bedroom closet as the tornado swept the roof off their house.

“My husband was trying to hold the door, and it was all he could do was hold the door to keep the wind from sucking it open,” she said.

Brotherton said her family is in the process of trying to salvage whatever they can. However, they’ve had some help from the community.

Ben Dicky, the city’s volunteer coordinator, said they had more than 500 volunteers show up to help clean up and distribute supplies. He said they are in dire need of non-perishable food items, and all donations can be dropped off at Cobb Parr Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“This is a long-haul event. This is not something that’s going to be over in the next week or two,” Dicky said.

The city of Covington said if you would like to volunteer, reach out to the Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief at 901-422-3838. They are staging at the First Baptist Church in Covington. You can also contact the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, based out of Liberty Baptist Church located at 2087 Holly Grove Road in Covington, at 901-489-2937.

Organizers said the need for volunteers will vary each day depending on the demand.

Tornado victims can request assistance at these locations for clean up services and laundry needs.

Meals are also being served to victims, first responders, utility work crews, emergency services, and volunteers at the Covington Church of Christ at the corner of Highway 51 and Old Brighton Road.