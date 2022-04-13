Lightning outside the WREG studios (Matt Brewer, WREG)

Trucks stuck in flash floods at Riverside and I-55 (WREG)

Flooding in Southaven (Robert Duncan)

Cloud formation in Caraway, Ark. (Tim Rodney)

Flooding in Hickory Hill (Michael Pegues)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least two pickups and a car appeared to be stuck in flash flooding Wednesday afternoon on the south end of downtown Memphis.

Our cameras caught the action around 5:15 where Riverside Drive turns to Interstate 55, near the Channel 3 Drive exit ramp.

Several men in one truck appeared to be attempting to help the other truck out of the water using a tow rope.

The underpass is an a trouble spot that is often affected by flash flooding during severe weather events, such the one rolling through the area Wednesday.