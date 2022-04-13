MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least two pickups and a car appeared to be stuck in flash flooding Wednesday afternoon on the south end of downtown Memphis.
Our cameras caught the action around 5:15 where Riverside Drive turns to Interstate 55, near the Channel 3 Drive exit ramp.
Several men in one truck appeared to be attempting to help the other truck out of the water using a tow rope.
The underpass is an a trouble spot that is often affected by flash flooding during severe weather events, such the one rolling through the area Wednesday.