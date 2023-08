MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe storms are possible Wednesday for much of the WREG viewing area, the National Weather Service said.

Nearly all of the area was placed in the “Enhanced Risk” area for severe weather. Parts of Mississippi and Arkansas were in the Slight riask area.

The storms will come in two waves, NWS said — the first from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Primary threats are damaging wind and heavy rain, though hail and a few tornadoes are possible.