MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two rounds of rain and potential severe weather are set to move through our area Wednesday and Thursday.

The Severe Storm Prediction Center on Wednesday upgraded much of the area, including Shelby, DeSoto and Crittenden counties, to “Enhanced Risk” of severe weather between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

There is a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and overnight. Storms will begin developing around 4 p.m. and will be heaviest from 6 to 9 p.m., especially in northern Mississippi.

Localized flash flooding is the biggest concern Wednesday night.

Then on Thursday, a second, more powerful round of storms will move across the area late in the evening. There is an enhanced risk of severe weather Thursday.

High winds, heavy rain and a few tornadoes are possible.

Most of the area is under a Flood Watch that begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday and runs through Friday. See the affected counties here.

