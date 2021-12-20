MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winter is here and the Winter Solstice is upon us. Every December 21 marks the Winter Solstice, or Equinox, which is also the shortest day of the year.

In the Memphis area, temperatures Tuesday are expected between 34 and 54 — about average for this time of year. But get ready, because by Christmas Day this weekend, those temperatures will rise to a very un-winterlike level near 70 degrees.

The Solstice happens twice a year, on June 20-21 and December 20-21. During the solstice, the sun appears farthest north or south, depending on the hemisphere. Certain parts of the globe will experience an entire day of sunshine and an entire day of in the dark.

Today is the #WinterSolstice, which is also the shortest day of the year! What are solstices & equinoxes, and why do they occur? Get the answers: https://t.co/mkHZB4YbMj pic.twitter.com/0F9V2o3EE6 — NASA (@NASA) December 21, 2017