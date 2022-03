MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch shortly after noon Tuesday for several counties in north Mississippi.

Those counties are: Alcorn, Benton, Lafayette and Tippah.

The watch is in effect until 7 p.m. A watch is less severe than a warning.

Many of those same Mississippi counties also are under Flood Watches and Wind Advisories.

