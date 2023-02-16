MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee until 12 PM CST.

Todd Demers’ forecast as of Thursday morning:

Rain will be ending this morning as our latest cold front continues to push to the east. Temperatures in the 60s this morning will fall this afternoon as winds shift to the northwest and gust. Gradual clearing begins overnight, lows will be near freezing at daybreak.

Sunny, breezy and chilly Friday with highs in the mid 40s. Once the rain ends, high pressure will build in and provide us with a dry, cool and stable weather pattern heading into the weekend. Chilly this afternoon, tonight and tomorrow with warmer weather over the weekend and then increasing rain chances returning by early next week.

The National Weather Service of Memphis most recent forecast:

Flood Advisory in Effect until 7:30 AM CST Early This Morning Whaturban and Small Stream Flooding Caused By Excessive Rainfall Is Expected..

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee until 12 PM CST

Tornado Warning continues for Dresden TN, Greenfield TN and Gleason TN until 5:15 AM CST