A fence was knocked over in the Braybourne subdivision off highway 302 east of Hacks Cross Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes hit Mississippi Tuesday morning as a line of strong storms pushed through the area.

One was in DeSoto County. The NWS Memphis office said it rated an EF0, which means wind speeds of 40-72 mph.

WREG’s Jim Jaggers said a tornado was confirmed in Olive Branch at 6:04 a.m., with tornado damage east of Olive Branch.

“We found some damage in the Braybourne Subdivision area the Polk Lane area near the warehouses,” Chris Olson, DeSoto County Emergency Services director, said. “What we found were some treetops and then we found some fencing and trampolines, exterior tents and things or that scattered about.

“In our assessments we did not locate any structural damage, no homes that people live in. We didn’t see anything compromised to that aspect. Most of all the damage that we did see was exterior, like fences,” he said.

Olson said an estimated three to three and a half inches of rain fell in DeSoto County.

The other tornado was an EF1 in Union County. The NWS made its preliminary damage assessment just before 4 p.m.