Gusty south winds are expected across the News Channel 3 viewing area Monday, as scattered rain showers push through associated with a warm front.

Make sure you tie down or bring inside any items in your yard that could blow away. Showers and perhaps a stray thunderstorm become more widespread this afternoon and evening ahead of a trailing cold front.

Monday, MLK Day, there is a 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Once this rain moves out, Tuesday looks dry before another round of rain approaches Wednesday. There is a potential of 1-3 inches of rain with storms that develop Wednesday along with the potential of strong to severe storms.