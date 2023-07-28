MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday is chief meteorologist Tim Simpson’s last day with WREG after 29 years, and he was honored on Live at 9.

Tim has led the WREG weather team for almost three decades, delivering forecasts and informing us when severe weather comes to town. His Pass It On segment has also touched countless lives, helping others bless those facing difficult times.

“I took this job in 1994 to be a part of this team,” Tim told WREG’s Alex Coleman and Shay Simon. “A lot of people would use this as a stepping stone, and go on [to new places]. This is where I wanted to be.”

He and his wife Leah have raised five children since coming to the Mid-South, and now they’re moving to South Carolina to be closer to family.

Tim says he wants his legacy to be people instead of awards and accomplishments. When people think of him, he wants them to say, “‘He was here to serve the people. He was one of us.'”

In his final words, Tim encouraged viewers to welcome the new Chief Meteorologist, Tyler Eliasen, with open arms. “He is a great young man,” he said. He also gave props to the rest of the Weather Experts and said nothing would change.

We will miss Tim’s kindness, humor, expertise, and leadership. We thank Tim for his years of service at WREG!