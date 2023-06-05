MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some severe thunderstorms are flaring up across the area Monday afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for DeSoto, Marshall and Tate counties in Mississippi until 3:30.

In Shelby County, slow moving thunderstorms are popping this afternoon producing brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail. There have been reports of strong winds and hail in East Memphis and Collierville.

Hail in an East Memphis yard. Photo by June Hurt.

At St. Francis Hospital, a woman was knocked to the ground by high winds. The hospital said she was not injured and there was no damage to the hospital.