MEMPHIS, Tenn. – One adult and two children were found dead in Oakhaven after a round of storms toppled trees in the area.

According to Memphis Police, Saturday around 12:28 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 Block of South Edgeware Road regarding trees that had fallen onto several houses in the area.

Officers and first responders found the two children and one adult, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is believed to be weather-related from severe storms that passed through the area Friday night, police said.