MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re getting an early taste of summer with temperatures forecast to reach or exceed 90 three days this week.

Tuesday’s high is forecast to hit 90 degrees. That would tie the record of 90 degrees, WREG’s Todd Demers said.

The heat rises to 93 on Wednesday (the record high is 90) and 93 on Thursday (the record for that day is 93, Demers said).

By Friday, it should at least be back in the 80s for daytime highs.

A few showers later this week will help cool us back down as we head into Barbecue Fest weekend.