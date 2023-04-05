MARKED TREE, Ark. —The town of Marked Tree, Arkansas, is in recovery hours after storms rolled through the area and forced students to take refuge in a storm shelter Wednesday.

The Marked School District addressed the decision on social media, saying in part, “Please understand that once severe weather arrives and we put students in the storm shelter, our attention has to be on watching weather and making sure kids and staff stay safe.”

As students were hunkered down inside, drivers were trying their best to navigate through the weather.

“I went up to the dentist and it was just like raining its butt off. I was like scared,” said Madelyn Anguiano.

While the weather did not impact the community too much, there are signs of destruction like downed trees, which has residents counting their blessings considering what happened nearly 40 miles away.

Last week, an EF3 tornado hit the town of Wynne, leaving several residents displaced. It’s an outcome that Marked Tree residents feared as storms passed through.

“We’re pretty lucky it didn’t hit us. Glad we didn’t get hit like Wynne did. It’s unfortunate they got hit but thank the lord we didn’t get hit,” said a Marked Tree resident.

There were no reports of any injuries in Marked Tree as a result of the weather. The school district said classes resumed shortly after the storms passed through.