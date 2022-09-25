MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Covington, Tennessee is cleaning up Sunday morning after powerful winds tore through town overnight, leaving trees down and battering the downtown area.

Many tents that were set up on the town square for the Covington Heritage Festival were left badly damaged. Sunday was scheduled to be the last of four days for the 27th annual event.

The Covington Police Department released photos showing the damage. Tents are turned upside-down or crushed, and items are strewn along the street.

All photos courtesy Covington Police Dept.

Police said the damage was due to straight-line winds. A line of severe storms moved across the Mid-South late Saturday evening.

Some trees also had been blown down, blocking streets and, while no power lines were down, some areas of downtown were left without power. Crews worked overnight to clear the damage.

Covington is in Tipton County, about an hour’s drive north of Memphis.