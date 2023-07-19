MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Straight-line winds are blamed for blowing down 11 power lines across Winchester, knocking out electricity to thousands in southeast Memphis.

Wednesday morning, Sterling Hightower cleaning up damage around his mother’s house.



“My mom called me and said I need to get over here, because trees are falling on the house,” he said. “It broke the window of this car, so I just came over to give her a hand.”

MLGW says it is sending more than 30 crews to the area to cut down trees that are threatning power lines. Folks WREG spoke with said that would to a long way into minimizing some of the outages they have when storm rolled through.



MLGW also says it is bringing an additional 35 contract crews to help with the power restoration.

Ann Marlowe was out buying ice Wednesday. She’s worried about what’s going to happen to her food with no electricity.



“I am worried about everything in the refrigerator ruining, so I ran out and got some ice,” Marlowe said.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Memphis area.