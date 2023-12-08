MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stormy weather is on the way Saturday.

You might see a stray shower or two late Friday, but the higher rain chances begin on Saturday afternoon and evening, when showers and storms will become widespread, along with gusty south winds up to 30 mph.

All of the Mid-South is under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather. Damaging winds are the primary concern, followed by a low risk for hail and tornadoes.

The main timeframe for the storms is between about 1 and 8 p.m. Saturday.

Expect clearing skies on Sunday, but much cooler air arriving. You’ll need a coat if you have any outdoor plans as highs will only be in the 40s.

Saturday’s forecast has already changed plans for one city’s holiday plans — Germantown said it was moving its holiday parade from Saturday to Sunday at 2 p.m.