MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday will be stormy with a threat of severe weather, so stay alert to rapidly changing conditions.

A strong cold front will rumble across the region over the next 24 hours and it will be packing a punch with the threat of high winds, heavy rain and the possibility of isolated tornadoes, WREG’s Todd Demers said.

Most of this will be Tuesday afternoon and evening and it will end quickly. Much of the News Channel 3 viewing area will be under a Moderate risk of severe weather.