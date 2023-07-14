MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Storms are moving into the Memphis area Friday morning. Around 9:40, a cluster of strong storms was approaching Shelby and Tipton counties, with winds in excess of 40 mph, lightning and heavy rain.

I'm tracking a cluster of strong storms approaching Tipton and Shelby Counties. These storms in Mississippi and Crittenden Counties are producing winds in excess of 40 mph, lightning, and very heavy rain.https://t.co/kyUB7BAGtc pic.twitter.com/nmrTYV2NRu — Wendy Nations WREG (@wendynationswx) July 14, 2023

The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement for Memphis, West Memphis and Marion at 9:45.

Cloud cover will allow for slightly cooler (seasonal) temperatures. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to start forming after lunch and through the early evening.

Expect partly sunny skies today with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.

However, tonight is when the main weather action may take place – a second round of storms will impact the News Channel 3 viewing area by midnight as a cold front drops southeast across the region. Some of the storms may bring gusty winds and excessive rain.

A series of storm systems will push through the MidSouth through Saturday. The main weather threats with these storms will be the potential for damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will be in the low 90s this weekend then become hotter and drier by the middle of next week.