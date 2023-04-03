MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cleanup and power restoration efforts were ongoing in Memphis Monday following Friday night’s deadly storms.

The physical damage off Edgeware in Oakhaven is visible, but those living here feel the emotional loss after a young mother and her two young children died after a tree fell on their home.

“I’m still hurt about it,” said Glen Jackson, who lives across the street.

Jackson has lived without power the last three days. He watched Monday as crews worked outside of his home.

“Two poles are down. They gotta go in my backyard and clean up two poles,” he said.

Monday, the National Weather Service said an area of significant straight-line wind damage occurred in South Shelby County. A City of Memphis spokesperson told WREG 42 homes, one apartment complex, and one commercial building were damaged.

Dozens of trees were reported down.

Jackson said he got caught in the storm when it hit.

“Out of nowhere, it happened within like four seconds,” he recalled. “It was not a regular storm.”

Now, like other neighbors, Jackson is thinking of the family who suffered loss and hoping his neighborhood can clean up soon.

The City of Memphis says, so far, 27 trees have been cleared but expect this number to fluctuate as they are still getting more 311 calls.

The city also says city ordinance requires contractors or tree services to remove storm debris generated from their work. The property owner will be responsible for costs incurred by the City for removal and disposal if the contractor fails to do so.

Property owners who cut their own tree debris have to cut to less than five feet in length or less than thirteen inches in diameter to avoid damaging collection equipment. The city says if not, the property owner will be responsible for costs of removal and disposal.