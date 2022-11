The Next Big Storm. pic.twitter.com/GVxdhvgtuP — Jim Jaggers (@JJaggers_WREG3) November 3, 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Storms are expected to move into the News Channel 3 viewing area just after midnight Saturday, and could bring an inch or more of rain.

Weather Expert Jim Jaggers said the heaviest line of rain will move east across the Mississippi River about 3 a.m.

By the time it moves out of the area around 9 a.m., rain totals of more than an inch are expected in parts of the area.