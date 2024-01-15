MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A state of emergency was issued in Shelby County Monday afternoon as a winter storm continues to move through the Mid-South.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris declared the local state of emergency Monday after a wind chill advisory for sub-zero wind chills began Sunday evening and four to six inches of snow accumulated in the county.

“Our community has received several inches of snow, creating many hazardous conditions. Please stay off the streets today, and if you can do it safely, please check in on your neighbors,” said Harris.

The National Weather Service says snow will continue to fall Monday afternoon, tapering off into the evening. The bitterly cold conditions will continue through Wednesday morning.

Union Avenue at Danny Thomas

Union Avenue in the snow

Union at Third, the Peabody in snow

South Main Street in the snow

The Orpheum on South Main

The I-55 bridge in the snow

An owl sits in a snow-covered East Memphis backyard. Neighbors say the barred owl is a regular visitor. They call him Mortimer. (photo courtesy Bob Ott)

This pond was freezing up in Southaven near Stateline Road.