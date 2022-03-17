California sunset, Wendy Nations

The Sunshine Protection Act, which is making its way through Congress after its passage in the Senate this week, would make Daylight Saving Time permanent beginning in fall 2023.

What would that mean for the Mid-South? It would mean darker mornings and longer nights. For instance, sunrise between the first week of December and February will be after 8 a.m. During the first week of January the sunrise will be late as 8:04 a.m.

And, what about sunsets? Sunsets are already on DST. The first week of January would shift sunset from 5:09 to 6:09 p.m.

This means we would fall back this November, spring forward in March 2023 and then never change clocks again.

It’s a trade-off for children going to school in the darkness in exchange from more sun later in the day after school. The potential change could have far reaching impacts on education, transportation, health, and even weather reports.

Nationwide, the National Weather Service sends up weather data balloons into the atmosphere at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. every day during daylight saving time, and at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. during standard time. This means the information that generates our daily weather reports would come in later.