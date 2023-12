MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Don’t get too excited, but there is a chance of light snow flurries Friday morning.

Temperatures will dip into the 30s overnight Thursday into Friday, and will climb to the mid-40s in the daytime. Some light rain is possible.

But some snow flurries may come with it, the first we’ve seen this winter.

Todd Demers says it will be too warm for any accumulation, so if any snow falls it won’t stick around long.

The best chance to see any will be from about 6 a.m. to noon Friday.