MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Memphis area school districts are closing early Thursday and Friday due to excessive heat.

Thursday, Fayette County and Haywood County public schools announced they were closing starting at 11:30 Thursday and Friday. Tipton County schools announced they would close after lunch Thursday and Friday.

Excessive Heat Warnings continue across the Mid-South today with highs nearing 100 and heat index values likely to top 110.