MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If there’s one thing you can predict about the weather in Memphis, it’s that it will be unpredictable.

One day after setting the record for the highest temperature ever recorded on New Year’s Day, the city tied its record for most snowfall on Jan. 2, according to statements by the National Weather Service in Memphis.

The morning of Jan. 1 brought a high temperature of 79 degrees, smashing the old record of 76 set in 1952.

But the same day, a cold front began moving across the area, bringing violent winds and rain that uprooted trees and snapped utility poles.

That cold front dropped the temperature down to a low of 29 on Jan. 2, NWS reported, bringing a dusting of sleet and snow with it. Wind chills reached 20 or below.

In Memphis, the 0.3 inches of snowfall on Jan. 2 tied the old record set in 1977, NWS reported. Other parts of the Mid-South saw much more, including 1.5 inches in east Shelby County, 1 to 2.5 inches in many counties east of Memphis and 3 inches at Pickwick Dam.

Memphis ended 2021 with the second-warmest December on record, with an average temperature of 57.2 degrees, and set a record high of 74 on Dec. 28.

This December, Memphis was much warmer than normal and drier than normal. The average temperature of 57.2°F was 12.4° above normal, and the 4.52 inches of precipitation was 82% of the normal amount. This year also stood out as the second warmest December. pic.twitter.com/MADtBwtmQT — Jim Jaggers (@JJaggers_WREG3) January 3, 2022