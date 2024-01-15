MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With several inches of snow fallen, most MLGW customers still had power Monday morning.

The utility’s outage map showed 99.92% of customers with power around 9 a.m. A little over 300 customers out of 440,000 were in the dark.

► MLGW power outage map

But more snow and even colder temperatures near 0 are to come.

Tuesday, MLGW may issue an energy conservation alert, which will help prevent the rolling blackouts experienced last year. They asked customers to not use large electric appliances, turn off electric space heaters and don’t plug in electric vehicles.

“Together, we can all make a real difference,” MLGW President Doug McGowen said Monday.

He also aksed customers to keep water dripping keep cabinet doors open underneath sinks and cover outdoor water faucets to prevent freezing.

MLGW and city of Memphis officials will host a press conference with more information at 3:30 Monday. That press conference will be streamed live here.