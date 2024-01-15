MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The snow came to an end across the Mid-South Monday afternoon, but our winter woes are expected to continue for several days.

Widespread 3-5” totals were observed, with slightly lesser amounts further north. There were isolated heavier amounts of 5-7” along and south of I-40, and down into northern Mississippi. The storm overall fully lived up to our expectations and the snowfall forecast.

For now, the focus shifts to dangerously cold temperatures – even colder than we’ve had already. Our high on Monday was only 14 in Memphis. This tied December 23, 2022, for the coldest day since 1989!

Everyone falls into the single digits overnight, with wind chill values well below zero. Highs will be in the teens on Tuesday even as sunshine returns. Tuesday night will be a few degrees with some spots dropping below zero. Please check in on your family and friends during this time to make sure they’re staying warm and have everything they need.

Temperatures will climb into the lower 30s Wednesday afternoon under full sunshine, which could allow for some minor melting. On Thursday, most of us will briefly get into the mid to upper 30s. Along with this, a round of showers and minor freezing rain is likely.

While this will aid in melting, and liquid or slush is going to re-freeze Thursday night as temperatures fall back into the teens. This would potentially create significantly more dangerous travel conditions than we’re seeing now. We’ll be monitoring that setup over the next couple days.