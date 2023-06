MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued just after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon for these counties: Shelby, DeSoto, Lee, Tate and Tunica counties.

The warning lasted until 4 p.m. After 4, it was downgraded to a Special Weather Statement.

Strong storms were detected in north Mississippi. The National Weather Service said wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible, with quarter-size hail.

