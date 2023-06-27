MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris declared a local state of emergency for Shelby County on Tuesday, two days after extreme storms battered the area.

Wind gusts of 80-90 mph hit the area Sunday, causing widespread damage to trees and utilities, and leaving 122,000 MLGW customers without electricity amid dangerous rising temperatures. By Tuesday afternoon, about 50,000 remained without electricity.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday placed most of the News Channel 3 viewing area under an Excessive Heat Watch from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. It could be extended into Friday as well. (See affected counties here)

Actual temperatures are forecast to hit 101 and 102 on Thursday and Friday, according to WREG’s forecast.

The county says it will open a Day Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Baker Community Center,

7942 Church Street in Millington.

Residents can also visit AT&T locations to recharge mobile devices.