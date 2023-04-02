MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another threat of severe weather is looming on the horizon for Tuesday.

The weather across Memphis and the Mid-South was nearly perfect Sunday morning with sun and temperatures in the 70s, after storms and tornadoes plowed their way through the area over the weekend, killing an estimated 17.

But the sunshine may be short-lived. Rain returns to the forecast as soon as late Sunday overnight into Monday.

Clouds will be on the rise Sunday afternoon with rain expected late tonight and some rumbles of thunder overnight, ending by daybreak Monday. Showers are likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 am.

By Tuesday afternoon the temperature will reach the 80s. As warmer, more humid air arrives, the stage will be set for possible severe thunderstorms late Tuesday into Wednesday. Damaging winds and large hail is possible.

Much of the News Channel 3 viewing area will face a risk of severe weather Tuesday, especially the western edge of the area in Arkansas and the Missouri bootheel.